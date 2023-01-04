EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WINTER SURGE: The Chief Medical Officer has said parents should keep children with flu like symptoms home from school “if possible”, as hospitals continue to come under huge strain.

2. #UKRAINE: The biggest loss of life from a single missile strike reported by Moscow since the start of its invasion was because Russian troops had used phones, giving away their location to Ukrainian forces.

3. #PENALTIES: Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has fined Facebook and Instagram’s holding company Meta €390 million after it concluded two inquiries into its data processing operations.

4. #CLIMATE: Unseasonably warm weather across Europe has seen temperature records broken in several countries and a “snow shortage” in some areas.

5. #STINGER: The PSNI used a device to deflate tyres to halt a car which had crossed the border into Northern Ireland after it had refused to stop for gardaí in Donegal.