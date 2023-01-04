Patients 'at risk' due to hospital overcrowding as situation 'likely to get worse'

AN EMERGENCY MEDICINE consultant has warned that lives are at risk in Irish hospitals due to unprecedented levels of overcrowding.

931 patients were without beds yesterday morning, the highest number recorded since records began.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Peadar Gilligan, a consultant at Beaumont Hospital, said the health service simply does not have the number of beds it needs to cope with demand.

“We know from the research that’s been done internationally that preventable death does occur in the context of major overcrowding, and certainly Ireland is experiencing major overcrowding,” he said.

The short answer is anywhere that’s working above 100% capacity is not safe and it’s not as safe as it should be.

“We know from the research that has been done both in Ireland and internationally, we know that there are delays to receiving antibiotic therapy for those with infection, there are delays to recognition of and treatment of heart attack in those patients suffering, there are delays to the treatment of stroke, because essentially, it takes longer for the doctor to be able to be in a position to see that patient because there isn’t an available clinical space.”

Advertisement

Gilligan added that although extra beds have been added to the system in recent years, it falls short of what is required.

He recommended that patients be moved out of emergency departments and on to wards: “It’s safer to move one to two additional patients to each ward in the hospital, rather than treat the emergency department as though it has rubber walls.”

The health service is coming under an increasing amount of pressure due to the number of patients presenting with respiratory viruses.

While Covid and RSV are significant factors, officials have singled out influenza as being of particular concern, with cases increasing rapidly and no clear indication of when they might peak.

Last night, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the situation is likely to get worse. The ongoing crisis is set to be discussed at the first Cabinet meeting of the year later this morning.

It has prompted calls from health unions for the government to take action that might help curtail the spread of respiratory viruses, such as the return of mandatory mask wearing in busy indoor settings.

University Hospital Limerick has come under particular pressure, with a major incident being declared on Monday due to the number of patients presenting.