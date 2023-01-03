'It's inhumane': Public asked to consider all options before attending Emergency Departments

THE HSE HAS appealed to members of the public to consider all care options before going to a hospital Emergency Department (ED) during what is going to be “one of the busiest ever periods experienced by the health service”.

It comes as Covid-19 and influenza cases continue to increase rapidly while notifications of RSV, which had been declining for several weeks, are also increasing.

In a statement, the HSE said that some patients will “regrettably” experience long wait times in EDs, but urgent patients will be prioritised for treatment and care.

“Unfortunately, we expect this incline to remain sharply upwards for a number of weeks to come and to continue to seriously impact our hospitals and Emergency Departments,” the statement read.

“While this surge of winter virus infections was predicted and planned for, the trends being seen are following the more pessimistic of predicted models, and also appear to be increasing earlier than had been hoped.”

In a statement, Damien McCallion, the HSE’s chief operations officer, said: “As expected, Emergency Departments are becoming extremely busy due to the unprecedented combination of very high levels of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the community.

“Those who believe they may be seriously ill and require emergency care should of course come to hospital, but we would urge others to consider seeking support from pharmacists, GPs, GP Out of Hours Services and Minor Injury Units.

“These services have emergency responses in place for patients presenting with respiratory and other urgent health issues.”

The health service is encouraging people to consider attending a community pharmacy if they feel unwell, or a minor injury unit, which treat injuries that are not life-threatening. A list of these units can be found on the HSE’s website.

The HSE is also encouraging the public to attend their GP or a GP out of hours service. It was announced last week that the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has agreed to provide temporary support to GPs to run additional clinics this month amidst rising demand for services due to a surge in winter virus infections.

“The HSE appreciates the work of GPs and for their continuing support as they run additional clinics during this time of high pressure. Hospitals have also partnered with private hospitals to access additional beds, and this has added 145 beds to those available nationally for urgent or emergency admissions,” the statement added.

“The HSE would like to thank all health service staff for their commitment to working through an extremely difficult and pressured period, including covering for staff who may be unwell.”

UHL and Mater

In a statement issued last night, a spokesperson for the University Limerick Hospitals Group confirmed that the ULHG had “activated HSE operational contingency plans with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to divert some patients from UHL to other acute hospitals to support extreme levels of demand at UHL”.

The six hospitals in the ULHG are University Hospital Limerick; University Maternity Hospital Limerick; Nenagh Hospital; Ennis Hospital; Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and St John’s Hospital.

The spokesperson said the group “requested that NAS activate those arrangements for a number of hours to support University Hospital Limerick’s response to an internal major incident”.

“Where these procedures are activated, non-critical patients are diverted to the closest alternative appropriate hospital. The most critically ill patients, for example those with suspected heart attack, stroke and those that were medically unstable continue to be conveyed to UHL during this time.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Professor Declan Lyons, a consultant at UHL, said:

“We’re seeing an accentuation of what we’ve been seeing for the last few years which is chronic and persistent overcrowding in the emergency department.

It’s very difficult, particularly for patients. The conditions in many instances are inhumane, they are not really appropriate for the evaluation of patients who are sick.

“The big worry we have at the moment is that patients who are coming in sick into that environment are not being helped by the environment that we have to assess them in.”

Lyons said that one of his concerns is that it “simply isn’t possible to carry out an optimal clinical evaluation on patients given the extent to the overcrowding” in the ED.

“So it’s a very serious situation in terms of patient comfort, but also in terms of patient safety… We’ve been advising in our junior doctors to just, as best you can, practice the best type of medicine that you can under the circumstances.

“And I have to say I’m full of admiration for the junior doctors, nurses, attendants, everybody working in the A&E department at the moment in the circumstances that they’re having to deal with,” Lyons added.

Yesterday, the Mater Hospital issued a similar appeal for people to avoid its ED if possible, with a spokesperson saying services are “under extreme pressure”.

The HSE previously expressed concern that it expects to see over 900 patients in hospitals with flu in the first week in January, while a higher number of hospitalisations have occurred than had been anticipated in its “more pessimistic projections”.

Last week, the HSE’s National Crisis Management Team (NCMT) said it was “meeting regularly to oversee the health service response to these pressures”, which includes “significant surges of respiratory illness”.

In the last week of reporting, up to 24 December, flu cases increased by 100% from 1174 to 2329. There was an even greater increase in hospitalisations from flu, increasing 113% from 299 to 637.

As of 8am yesterday, there were 692 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 25 of whom were in intensive care.

Elsewhere, theIrish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said that 2022 had been the “worst year for hospital overcrowding on record” and that the end-of-year trolley numbers were “a cause for concern”.

The INMO said over 121,318 patients, including 2,777 children, went without a bed in Irish hospitals in 2022, with University Hospital Limerick (18,028) worst affected, followed by Cork University Hospital (12,439).

With reporting by Órla Ryan