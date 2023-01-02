Mater Hospital 'under extreme pressure', appeals to public to avoid Emergency Dept if possible

THE MATER HOSPITAL in Dublin has appealed to members of the public, where possible, to avoid its emergency department (ED).

In a statement, a spokesperson said that services at the hospital are “under extreme pressure due to very high numbers of presentations at the ED”.

“Patients who are presenting at our ED with non-urgent conditions are unfortunately experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP.

“However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care,” a statement noted.

The spokesperson added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to the public and thank them for their understanding and cooperation.”