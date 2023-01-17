EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ETHICS Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney has backed his Fine Gael colleague Paschal Donohoe’s handling of the reveal that he did not declare services that were donated to him in 2016, saying the Public Expenditure Minister has “fully corrected the record”.

2. #EXPENSES Sinn Féin did not declare the cost of a poll carried out ahead of the 2020 General Election until January last year, amended declarations to the ethics watchdog have shown.

3. #MURDER A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a vulnerable pensioner whose mutilated body was found “covered in blood” in the living room of his own home after he was attacked with an axe.

4. #ROAD SAFETY Motorists are being being urged to take care on the roads today due to icy conditions across the country.

5. #PENNEYS The chain launched its new website in Ireland, which features a tool that allows shoppers to see if certain items are in stock in their local store – but you still can’t buy them online.