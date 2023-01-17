Hazardous driving conditions continue across the country

HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS are prevalent throughout the country this morning as ice and low temperatures continue.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have been advising all road users to be prepared for icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Motorists are encouraged to clear their windows and mirrors of any ice, to carry a screen scraper and de-icer and to keep in mind that it takes longer to brake in icy conditions.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning is in place nationwide until midday.

The UK Met Office has also issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland.

The cold is due to an Arctic airflow reaching Ireland according to Met Éireann.

The RSA has also advised drivers to avoid too much steering, harsh braking and acceleration.

There are warnings of black ice in shaded areas, with motorists being encouraged to drive slowly to avoid skidding.

They should also avoid braking or accelerating if their car begins to skid in black ice.

Looking ahead to later tonight, Met Éireann is forecasting frost and icy stretches developing in many areas.

There is a chance of thunder and hail in the north and west, with the country seeing lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees.

Tomorrow will see temperatures improve with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees expected in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Further road safety information can be found here.