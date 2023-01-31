EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five things you should know before you head out the door.

1. #ARSON Gardaí are to examine links between misinformation spread online recently and an arson attack on a building in Dublin’s north inner city yesterday evening, The Journal understands.

Advertisement

2. #NURSING HOMES Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended the Government’s “legal strategy” for limiting payouts to nursing home residents for controversial charges and that the plan was “pursued by successive governments”.

3. #CASTLEREA Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Garda Colm Horkan but admits to his manslaughter, told Gardaí that the deceased tried to attack him.

4. #COURTS A man who was one of two men that launched a savage and “merciless” attack on a man sitting in Phoenix Park with a friend has been jailed for 27 months.

5. #BRITAIN The UK will be set to be the only economy in the G7 to experience a recession this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).