EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DRUGS: The Government has given the greenlight to establish a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs, and to consider harm reduction measures that the State could take to reduce their impact on individuals, families and communities.

2. #ST PATRICK’S DAY VISITS: The Cabinet has approved the list of St Patrick’s Day visits for ministers across the globe – including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s trip to Washington.

3. #VISA PROGRAMME: A visa scheme for high net worth individuals with a personal wealth of at least €2 million is to be hastily shut tomorrow. Justice Minister Simon Harris obtained approval today for the closure of the Immigrant Investor Programme.

4. #EARTHQUAKE: A 25-year-old woman who spent 180 hours trapped beneath the rubble after a catastrophic earthquake in Tukey and Syria has been rescued and brought to hospital.

5. #STORMONT A bid restore the Assembly at Stormont has failed, thwarting the chances of the devolved legislature passing a new organ donation law for Northern Ireland.