Taoiseach heading to Washington for St Patrick's Day as ministers set to travel across the globe

CABINET HAS TODAY signed off on the list of St Patrick’s day visits for ministers across the globe.
It is tradition for ministers and ministers of State to travel to different destinations around the world to mark St Patrick’s Day.
No one was permitted to travel abroad in 2021 due to the pandemic, but last year the Government saw a promotional programme of 33 high level visits.
The visits took place within weeks of the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and the Government also sought to use the trips to express solidarity with the war-torn country and to express Ireland’s “strong commitment to democratic and humanitarian values”.
Almost €175,000 was spent last year to send ministers abroad on trade missions for St Patrick’s Day, data compiled by The Journal showed.
Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act showed how much the Government paid for five-star hotels, limousines, tuxedo rental and shamrock bowls to promote Ireland and to support Irish communities across the world.
The St Patrick’s Day programme this year will again see the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Government Ministers travel to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.
Additionally, the Ceann Comhairle, Seanad Cathaoirleach and the Attorney General are due to head abroad:
