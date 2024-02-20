EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he supports a cap on RTÉ exit payments while stating that confidentiality clauses “should be avoided” in the future.

2. #SHARED ISLAND: Train services between Dublin and Belfast are set to increase to hourly frequency as part of an €800 million package announced by the Irish government today.

3. #UHL: The UL Hospitals Group has launched an internal investigation into the death of a 16-year old girl who died in the consistently and chronically overcrowded University Hospital Limerick three weeks ago.

4. #MEASLES: One case of measles has been identified and confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Public Health Authority.

5. #GAZA: The US has tabled a United Nations resolution calling for a “temporary ceasefire” in Gaza.