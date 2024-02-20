One case of measles confirmed in Northern Ireland, linked to rise of cases across Europe

ONE CASE OF measles has been identified and confirmed in Northern Ireland by the Public Health Authority.

The Authority has linked the single case to a rise in suspected and confirmed cases across England and Europe. It also emphasised the importance of getting the MMR vaccine and has notified all close contacts.

This comes as one confirmed case of measles was identified in Ireland last week, as well as three suspected cases. Five total suspected measles cases have been identified in Ireland so far this year.

The Public Health Authority (PHA) is urging that children as young as 12 months and young adults as old as 25, who have not received both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, to do so as soon as possible.

Across Northern Ireland, a mass vaccination drive has been activated by the PHA to reduce the risk of catching and spreading measles in the region. The drive is in collaboration with health trusts and GP surgeries.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, said the identification of a case was “not unexpected” due to a significant rise in cases in England and across Europe.

“However, in order to help prevent any additional cases here and possible outbreaks, it is vital that those who have not had their two doses of the MMR vaccine to act now and reduce the risks from this highly contagious and potentially deadly disease,” she added.

McClean said the Authority has witnessed a decrease in the number of children who have recieved the MMR vaccine, adding that it is therefore important that children and young adults who have missed their doses to take part in the vaccine drive.

She added: “If you are unsure if your child or you have received the two doses of the MMR vaccine, check the ‘red book’ or contact your GP practice to find out.”

What is measles?

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer on the disease here.