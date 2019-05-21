The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said MPs will get a vote on whether the Brexit deal should be put to the people.

2. #MURDER TRIAL: In the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel, the court was today shown video interviews conducted by gardaí with Boy B following his arrest.

3. #ABORTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that an independent review is to be carried out into the case involving an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital.

4. #ALL TUCKERED OUT: Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s UK-based chain of restaurants has gone into administration.

5. #RIP: Legendary Formula One driver Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70, his family has confirmed.