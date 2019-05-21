This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jamie Oliver's UK-based restaurant chain goes into administration

Jamie’s Italian, a restaurant based in Dublin, is unaffected by the announcement, a spokesperson said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 21 May 2019, 1:00 PM
12 minutes ago 1,876 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4644953
Jamie Oliver at the opening of an unusual café in East London (October 2018).
Image: Matt Alexander
Jamie Oliver at the opening of an unusual café in East London (October 2018).
Jamie Oliver at the opening of an unusual café in East London (October 2018).
Image: Matt Alexander

CELEBRITY CHEF JAMIE Oliver’s UK-based chain of restaurants has gone into administration, the Jamie Oliver Group confirmed.

The board of Jamie’s Italian Limited has appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG to put its British restaurants into administration.

Jamie Oliver Holdings operates Jamie Oliver Limited, Jamie Oliver Licensing Limited, and the international arm of the business, Jamie’s Italian International Limited. 

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that these will continue to trade as normal. A Jamie’s Italian restaurant is located in Dundrum Shopping Centre, Dublin.

Fifteen Cornwall, which operates under a franchise, is also unaffected.

Jamie Oliver said:

I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade. I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.
I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you.

We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best in class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service.

“And we did exactly that.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

