Garda operation targeting burglary gang on M50 sparked major manhunt through west Dublin

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LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago
A LARGE-SCALE GARDA manhunt through west Dublin on Thursday stemmed from an operation targeting an organised burglary gang on the M50.
Four men were ultimately arrested following the operation, which saw specialist and plain-clothes garda units deployed and the Garda Air Support Unit helicopter used as searches spread through the Chapelizod area.
At around 10.30am yesterday, gardaí moved to stop a silver Volvo S40 on the M50 as part of what has been described as a “managed containment operation”.
The vehicle and its occupants are understood to have been under investigation in connection with a series of burglaries and similar incidents around the country.
The operation subsequently spilled into areas of west Dublin, with some of those being pursued fleeing from gardaí.
One man is understood to have entered the River Liffey in the Chapelizod area in an attempt to evade officers.
The search prompted a significant garda presence in the area, with specialist and plain-clothes units involved and the garda helicopter deployed overhead.
One of the men being sought was also captured on a local resident’s home CCTV in Chapelizod during the operation.
Four men, three aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, were eventually arrested and are being detained at garda stations in the Dublin region.
Gardaí subsequently searched the Volvo and said house-breaking implements, gloves and face coverings were discovered inside.
The car was also displaying false registration plates.
It is understood that the vehicle has been used by members of the criminal group during a number of burglaries and similar incidents nationwide.
Gardaí have since shared a stock image of a similar silver 2006 Volvo S40 as they seek information about its movements.
They said the vehicle involved in yesterday’s operation can be distinguished by a dark grey driver’s-side wing mirror and a yellow tax disc holder in its windscreen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) on 01 666 9896, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor
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