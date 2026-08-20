National review under way as Tusla reveals it had contact with three boys from M9 crash

ONE OF THE teenage boys killed in the M9 crash was in the care of Tusla while two others were known to the agency, The Journal has confirmed.

Five boys aged in their teens died when the BMW car they were travelling in drove into oncoming traffic on the motorway, causing a head-on collision.

Four people in another vehicle, a Hyundai, including a mother and her seven-year-old son, were seriously injured.

Sources said that at least two of the teenage boys were in contact with the agency and that a national review was underway into Tusla’s handling of the children’s cases.

The five boys have been named as Jack Kennedy, Kamil Pustkowski, Joe Carthy, Alex McCarthy and Jeremy O’Brien.

When we asked Tusla for specific details, they confirmed that they were in contact with some of the boys.

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“However, we can confirm that one of the young people involved in the serious incident on the M9 on Sunday morning was in the care of Tusla and two of the young people were known to the agency. Our staff have been in contact with their families and there is ongoing liaison with An Garda Síochána.

“Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this tragic incident. We are mindful of the very challenging and sensitive circumstances surrounding this incident and it is a very traumatic time for individuals, for families, for staff and for wider communities,” the agency said in a statement.

Tusla said it was working with “partner organisations” to ensure that the appropriate supports are available to all those affected, including families, local communities and others impacted by the tragedy.

It also confirmed that a review was underway into the agency’s handling of the cases.

“When a death of a child known to Tusla, or in State care occurs, it is critical that there is an objective review of Tusla’s engagement with the family, and those of other State services where relevant.

“This is completed by the National Review Panel (NRP). Tusla will share all information required with the NRP, in line with standard reporting processes,” it said.

Earlier this year Tusla ordered a review into cases that were closed off by the agency during the Covid-19 period – the number of potentially at risk children was 23,000 children are still in school.

Children such as Kyran Durnin and Daniel Aruebose, who gardaí believe were murdered prompted this review. Both children had been in contact with Tusla before their suspected killing.