Armed Robbery

Man (40s) to appear in court in connection with armed robbery of two premises in Bray

The man threatened staff at both locations and made off with a number of items.
8.45pm, 20 Aug 2026
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A MAN IN his 40s is due to appear in court in connection with the armed robbery of two premises in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí said that a man entered two premises on Kilbride Lane and Herbert Road shortly after 3pm today. 

The man threatened staff at both locations and made off with a number of items.

Gardaí said that no injuries were reported in either incident. 

Gardaí arrested the man after conducting a follow-up search, detaining him for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Wicklow.

The man has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Friday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

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