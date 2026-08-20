Man (40s) to appear in court in connection with armed robbery of two premises in Bray

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A MAN IN his 40s is due to appear in court in connection with the armed robbery of two premises in Bray, Co Wicklow.
Gardaí said that a man entered two premises on Kilbride Lane and Herbert Road shortly after 3pm today.
The man threatened staff at both locations and made off with a number of items.
Gardaí said that no injuries were reported in either incident.
Gardaí arrested the man after conducting a follow-up search, detaining him for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Wicklow.
The man has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Friday morning.
Investigations are ongoing.
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