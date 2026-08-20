Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Cllr Ken O'Flynn, TDs Richard O'Donoghue and Michael Collins with protesters at the Friedreich's Ataxia protest outside the Dail RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians carry the bodies of relatives during a mass funeral for 50 people whose remains were recently recovered by Civil Defense teams from the rubble of buildings destroyed in earlier Israeli airstrikes Alamy Alamy

#JASON ARDAY: A Belgian university has suspended the US academic who spearheaded accusations of plagiarism against Jason Arday, the black ex-Cambridge professor found dead last week after resigning over the scandal.

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#BIKES BANNED: The mayor of the popular Italian tourist city of Como has banned bicycles and e-bikes from parts of its historic centre after he was hit by an e-bike.

#HOME SWEET HOME: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move back to Britain in a shock development more than six years after they relocated to the US.

PARTING SHOT

Ani Rivera, Roberto Ordenana, Elena Gross and Ramon Silvestre from San Francisco. Brian Lougheed Brian Lougheed

Cork has become the first city in the world outside the United States of America to host the original Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag.

It’s the global symbol of LGBTI+ pride, visibility, inclusion and equality.

It was unveiled at Cork City Council’s Cork Public Museum in Fitzgerald’s Park on Thursday night, where it will remain on public display for four months under the terms of a landmark loan agreement with the GLBT Historical Society in San Francisco.