News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
9.00pm, 20 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

764Friedreichs Ataxia Press Conferences_90753928 Cllr Ken O'Flynn, TDs Richard O'Donoghue and Michael Collins with protesters at the Friedreich's Ataxia protest outside the Dail RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

  • Gardaí were involved in a high speed chase of a stolen car early this morning that drove the wrong way on a dual carriageway to escape pursuing patrol cars, The Journal has learned. 
  • TikTok will not be attending an Oireachtas committee meeting to discuss the role of their social media videos in a fatal crash involving a car driving the wrong way on Sunday.
  • At least two members of a suspected burglary gang have been arrested following a garda operation in west Dublin this afternoon.
  • A young woman living with Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA) doesn’t want her parents “to bury another child” because she can’t access a disease-modifying drug that is available in other countries.
  • Broadcaster and former politician Ivan Yates has confirmed that an account purporting to be him on X/formerly Twitter is a fake.
  • Troy Parrott has tonight completed his move to Spanish side Real Betis from AZ Alkmaar.
  • Irish rail’s beloved catering trolley is making a comeback to Dublin/Galway intercity services on Monday.
  • A Zimbabwean businessman who owns a care company that has been embroiled in controversy in Ireland has initiated High Court proceedings against Conor McGregor.

INTERNATIONAL

palestine-20th-aug-2026-palestinians-carry-the-bodies-of-relatives-during-a-mass-funeral-for-50-people-whose-remains-were-recently-recovered-by-civil-defense-teams-from-the-rubble-of-buildings-dest Palestinians carry the bodies of relatives during a mass funeral for 50 people whose remains were recently recovered by Civil Defense teams from the rubble of buildings destroyed in earlier Israeli airstrikes Alamy Alamy

#JASON ARDAY: A Belgian university has suspended the US academic who spearheaded accusations of plagiarism against Jason Arday, the black ex-Cambridge professor found dead last week after resigning over the scandal.

#BIKES BANNED: The mayor of the popular Italian tourist city of Como has banned bicycles and e-bikes from parts of its historic centre after he was hit by an e-bike.

#HOME SWEET HOME: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move back to Britain in a shock development more than six years after they relocated to the US.

PARTING SHOT

DSC_3374 Ani Rivera, Roberto Ordenana, Elena Gross and Ramon Silvestre from San Francisco. Brian Lougheed Brian Lougheed

Cork has become the first city in the world outside the United States of America to host the original Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag.

It’s the global symbol of LGBTI+ pride, visibility, inclusion and equality.

It was unveiled at Cork City Council’s Cork Public Museum in Fitzgerald’s Park on Thursday night, where it will remain on public display for four months under the terms of a landmark loan agreement with the GLBT Historical Society in San Francisco.

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