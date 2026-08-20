Motorcyclist (30s) dies in collision with car in Co Cork

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died after colliding with a car in Co Cork.

The incident took place on the N71 at the Caha Pass this afternoon at approximately 2.55pm.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

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No other injuries were reported at the time.

The road was closed for a technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators, and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the N71 between Glengarriff and Kenmare at Caha Pass, Co Cork on Thursday 20 August 2026 between 2.15pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.