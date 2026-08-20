Harry and Meghan to move back to UK six years after 'Megxit'

THE DUKE AND Duchess of Sussex plan to move back to Britain in a shock development more than six years after they relocated to the US.

The couple will return to the UK later this month – making their home in a non-royal residence outside of London – and have already enrolled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in British schools, the Press Association has learned.

It is understood there will be no change to Harry and Meghan’s role and status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family.

King Charles, who is still living with cancer, was first made aware of the move on Sunday, only three days before it was made public, but is understood to welcome the opportunity to see more of the family both in a private and personal capacity.

But their status will remain the same, with the couple not being offered a “half-in-half-out” option when it comes to their roles.

The Sussexes’ decision raises the question of how the news will be met by the prince and princess of Wales.

William – a future king – is estranged from his brother after Harry levelled a barrage of accusations against the prince, Kate, the king and Queen Camilla in the years since the ‘Megxit’ crisis of 2020.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt suggested the surprise return is likely to have left William “apoplectic”.

Hunt told the Press Association: “In the long term, the return of the Sussexes to the UK opens up the prospect of two rival courts, William’s and Harry’s.

“In the short term, Harry will be able to deepen his rapprochement with his father.

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“And his presence back home will make it harder for his brother to duck a reconciliation.

“The surprise return of Harry and Meghan is likely to have left William apoplectic.”

The move is also likely to spark debate as to how the British public will react to the U-turn, after the criticism the Sussexes have made about the royal family and the institution of the monarchy.

A YouGov poll found last month that only 22% of Britons see Meghan in a positive light, compared with 65% who hold an unfavourable opinion of the former actress, with 33% seeing Harry positively and 58% negatively.

The Telegraph and Sun – which both broke the story on Wednesday night – reported that Archie, seven, and Lili, five, will start at their new schools in September.

The Sussexes will retain their homes in Montecito, California, and Portugal, while the duchess will continue to run her lifestyle brand As Ever from their new base.

Harry and former Suits star Meghan, who married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018, were once dubbed part of the “Fab Four” with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But in March 2019, Buckingham Palace announced Harry and Meghan would set up their own household, breaking from the joint operation they had with William and Kate, amid media reports of rifts between the two couples.

In January 2020, the duke and duchess announced they intended to step back as “senior” members of the royal family, become financially independent, still support Elizabeth II, but split their time between the UK and North America.

The late Queen ruled at the Sandringham Summit, which was convened to resolve the crisis, that the couple could not be half in and half out.

By March 2020, they had set up a permanent home in California, officially stepped down as senior royals and stopped using their HRH styles.