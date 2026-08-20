Italian mayor bans bikes from Como's city centre after being hit by one

THE MAYOR OF the popular Italian tourist city of Como has banned bicycles and e-bikes from parts of its historic centre after he was hit by an e-bike.

Alessandro Rapinese’s administration has approved restrictions covering around 30 streets in the walled centre of the lakeside city, requiring cyclists to dismount and push their bikes through the affected areas.

The measure has sparked criticism from residents, cycling groups and opposition politicians, some of whom have accused Rapinese of imposing the ban as a personal vendetta.

Rapinese was struck by an e-bike while leaving Como’s city hall in July, suffering bruising in the collision.

He has acknowledged that his own experience influenced the decision, while insisting that the restrictions are needed to protect pedestrians in streets heavily used by tourists.

“They accused me of adopting this measure because I was hit by an electric bike: certainly,” Rapinese told Italian news agency Ansa.

“People behave based on their own experiences, and I’ve experienced what it’s like to be hit by those beasts.”

Rapinese has also pointed to previous collisions involving cyclists and pedestrians in defending the move.

In a video explaining the new rules, he said the restrictions would cover only a relatively small portion of the city and claimed between 80% and 90% of Como’s restricted traffic zone would remain accessible to cyclists.

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Alessandro Rapinese pictured in 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The ban applies to both conventional and electric bicycles because Italy’s highway code does not distinguish between the two.

Rapinese has taken particular aim at delivery riders who cycle through the historic centre, arguing that pedestrians should be able to use the busiest streets without bikes “hurtling” past them.

The restrictions form part of wider changes to traffic rules in the historic centre, which will also impose tighter controls on cars, vans and deliveries.

The move has nevertheless prompted a backlash.

Local civic group Nova Como has organised a protest cycle for September, while an online petition has been launched calling for the measure to be reversed.

Rapinese, however, has shown little sign of changing course.

“In other cities, a child ends up in hospital and then the politicians take action,” Rapinese said.

“Here, I didn’t even end up in hospital. I was hit by a bike, I gathered information and that’s where this measure came from.”

Como hosts an estimated 1.4 million arrivals annually, including thousands of Irish tourists.