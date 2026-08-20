Over €500k raised for sisters injured in M9 crash as prayer vigil organised in local parish

A FUNDRAISER SET up for the family injured in the M9 crash has raised over €500,000.

Three women and a young boy are still in hospital after Sunday’s crash in Co Kildare and their conditions range from serious to critical.

They are sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella, aged in their 30s, their younger sister Ella Hendricken, who is in her 20s, and their seven-year-old nephew.

They were on their way to the airport when their car was hit by a BMW that was being driven the wrong direction on the motorway.

Five teenage boys who were in the other vehicle died in the collision.

The organiser of the GoFundMe remarked that he is working directly with the fundraising company and that “all funds raised are being securely held by GoFundMe while we work together on the next steps”.

“Right now, our priority is giving Ella, Niamh, Alma and those closest to them the privacy and space they need,” added the GoFundMe organiser.

Meanwhile, a prayer vigil will take place tomorrow evening in the Graiguecullen parish in Co Carlow.

The prayer vigil will take place at St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen at 6.30pm, and it will also be livestreamed online.

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Details of tomorrow's prayer vigil Cathríona Kelly Cathríona Kelly

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, parish priest Father John Dunphy said the vigil is an “opportunity for the whole community to show their support to the young ladies and the young boy and their families”.

He added that the family have been getting messages of prayers and support from all over the world.

“We’ve been praying at all our Masses since the news broke last Sunday morning, as has every other parish in Ireland and beyond as well,” said Fr Dunphy.

He said the local community is “totally devastated”.

Fr Dunphy added that the local community wants to respect their privacy and added that they are “appreciative of the support”.

“We’ve been contact with some of their close family and friends, and they tell us that they still need our prayers, and that there will be a long road ahead for them, so to keep praying and to keep them in our thoughts”.

Meanwhile, Fr Dunphy remarked that the deaths of the five teenagers involved in the collision is a “real tragic situation”.

“Now that the dust has settled a little bit, I think people do realise that the boys have parents, siblings, uncles, aunts, cousins, and they too are hurting.

“They do need our prayers, and we will be remembering them in our prayers as well.”