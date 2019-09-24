The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PROROGATION: The British Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament for five weeks.

2. #DEFENCE FORCES: Defence Forces chief of staff has said the current recruitment and retention crisis in the organisation is likely to get worse before it gets better.

3. #STARDUST: Families of those died in the Stardust fire have urged the Attorney General to reveal his decision on whether there should be new inquests for the victims.

4. #GOOGLE: Google is not required to apply the ‘right to be forgotten’ regulation to its search engine domains outside Europe, the EU’s top court has ruled.

5. #FRANCO: Spain’s Supreme Court has given the green light for the government to remove the remains of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum.