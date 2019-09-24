UK Supreme Court rules that Boris Johnson's prorogation is 'unlawful, void and had no effect'

THE BRITISH SUPREME Court has unanimously ruled that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament for five weeks.

Following three days of intense legal arguments last week in the UK’s highest court, judges ruled that Johnson’s advice to Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliament for five weeks until 14 October was illegal.

Lady Hale, the President of the Supreme Court, announced that the prorogation order was void and should be quashed – meaning that in law parliament has not been prorogued.

It also means that the Supreme Court implied that Johnson, who is currently in New York, misled the queen in his reasons for prorogation.

The ruling is the worst outcome that the government could have hoped for and raises the prospect of MPs returning to parliament as early as this week as a result.

“I am delighted today that the Supreme Court had protected the foundational principle of any democracy,” Jolyon Maugham, the Good Law Project campaigner who was one of the people who brought the case, said outside the Supreme Court today.

“This was an absolutely momentous decision,” Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry, who brought the case in Scotland, said.

Calling for Johnson to resign, she said that “his position is untenable”.

“This is a huge victory for the rule of law and democracy and in keeping with the Scottish constitutions position that neither the government or the monarch are above the law,” she said.

Johnson and his Cabinet had argued that suspending parliament was a routine and long-overdue move to launch a fresh new programme for parliament – as it wipes the legislative agenda clean.

But it sparked legal action accusing him of trying to silence MPs, who oppose a no-deal Brexit on 31 October, and voted through legislation compelling Johnson to request a three-month extension to the Brexit deadline if a deal has not been reached by 19 October.

Three legal actions were taken in Edinburgh, London and Belfast upon Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament. Scotland’s highest civil court found the suspension was unlawful, but the High Court in England said it was not a matter for judges to intervene in. Belfast’s high court ruled that the matters before it “belongs to the world of politics“.