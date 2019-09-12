This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Belfast court case against Boris Johnson's prorogation dismissed

Victims campaigner Raymond McCord took the case in the Belfast High Court.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 11:38 AM
24 minutes ago 2,523 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805883
Raymond McCord outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Raymond McCord outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.
Raymond McCord outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

A LEGAL CHALLENGE taken in Belfast’s High Court that argued the UK government’s prorogation and no-deal Brexit strategy was contrary to the Good Friday Agreement has been dismissed.

On the basis that it would derail the peace process in Northern Ireland, an urgent injunction aimed to force the British Prime Minister to reverse plans to prorogue the House of Commons ahead of 31 October had been sought.

The action also argued that that a no-deal Brexit was unlawful because of the Good Friday Agreement. Today, the High Court ruled that the courts didn’t have jurisdiction over the matter, as it was political and not for the judiciary to decide. 

Victims campaigner Raymond McCord took the Belfast case; similar cases against prorogation were taken in Scotland, which found that this instance of suspending parliament was “unlawful”; and in London, which dismissed the case.

More to follow…

