UK Supreme Court to hear prorogation case after High Court challenge fails

A decision on the legality of prorogation is also expected in a Scottish court.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 6 Sep 2019, 10:18 AM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his intention to prorogue parliament.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his intention to prorogue parliament.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his intention to prorogue parliament.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE HIGH COURT in London has ruled that Boris Johnson’s plan to prorogue parliament is not illegal.

The case was brought by Gina Miller,  who won a case in 2017 which saw judges determine that parliament had to have a vote on triggering Article 50 – the mechanism to allow a country to leave the EU. 

The case, one of three taken against the UK prime minister’s decision, will be appealed to the Supreme Court. 

Miler’s barrister, Lord Pannick QC, argued yesterday that prorogration breached parliamentary sovereignty. 

The announcement that parliament would be prorogued from 9 September until 14 October triggered a storm of political anger, sparking protests and legal challenges. 

Johnson and his government have denied the accusation that the decision is an attempt to stifle debate on Brexit. 

Scotland

A decision is also expected from Scotland, where Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry brought a case challenging prorogation to the Court of Session. 

Earlier this week, the Outer House of Scotland’s highest civil court rejected the petition, which is backed by 75 UK parliamentarians and campaigner Jolyon Maugham of the Good Law Project. 

Lord Doherty rejected the claim that prorogation was illegal and said that the decision was not a matter for the courts to rule on. 

Yesterday’s hearing in the Inner House saw lawyer Aidan O’Neill QC repeat the charges that prorogration undermined the British parliament and posed a threat to the rule of law. 

The hearing yesterday had an impact well beyond the courtroom in Edinburgh. Government documents released as part of the case appear to show that Johnson had agreed to prorogation as early as 15 August. 

Proceedings in the Court of Session will begin again this morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

