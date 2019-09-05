Boris Johnson's brother just announced he's quitting as an MP and minister

THE BROTHER OF British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he’s giving up his role as MP for Orpington and as Minister of State ahead of a looming general election.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs,” Jo Johnson tweeted today.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and Minister.”

Last night, Johnson placed a motion before the House of Commons seeking a general election on 15 October. The motion was defeated as it failed to gain the required two-thirds majority.

