The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PLEASE Boris Johnson told MPs to back his Brexit deal to avoid a no-deal departure and “move our country on” as he kicked-off a Commons showdown this afternoon.

2. #CAB The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a number of searches in Waterford City today, seizing cars, cash and quantities of illicit drugs.

3. #OH CANADA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears set to win a second term in Canada’s national elections.

4. #QUINN The brother of Quinn Industrial Holdings director, Kevin Lunney, described how the abducted executive would have died had he not been found on a rural road by a passerby last month.

5. #SPUDS Poor weather is posing a risk to Ireland’s potato crop, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has warned.