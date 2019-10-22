CAB seizes cars, cash and drugs in Waterford raids

Source: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) conducted a number of searches in Waterford City today, seizing cars, cash and quantities of illicit drugs.

A man in his 30s was also arrested as part of today’s operation which was carried out by CAB, with assistance from the Regional Armed Response Unit, Waterford district detectives and Revenue’s dog unit.

Source: An Garda Síochána

Items seized include:

Volkswagen Arteon 191 Registration;

Volkswagen Passat 151 Registration;

Approximately €1,000 in cash;

Quantities of cocaine, MDMA and herbal cannabis.

The two cars were seized under a new power of administrative seizure created by the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Act 2016.

Cash seized during this morning's searches. Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí said this morning’s search operation is a “significant development in an on-going investigation targeting assets deriving from the proceeds of crime in the Waterford area”.

“This operation further indicates the effective operation of the Asset Profiler Programme whereby local gardaí can suggest likely local lower and mid-tier targets for consideration by the Criminal Assets Bureau.”