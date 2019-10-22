This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CAB seizes cars, cash and drugs in Waterford raids

Gardaí the operation is a significant development in the ongoing investigation targeting assets derived from the proceeds of crime.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 1:31 PM
16 minutes ago 1,260 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4862302

Source: An Garda Síochána

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) conducted a number of searches in Waterford City today, seizing cars, cash and quantities of illicit drugs.

A man in his 30s was also arrested as part of today’s operation which was carried out by CAB, with assistance from the Regional Armed Response Unit, Waterford district detectives and Revenue’s dog unit.

Source: An Garda Síochána

Items seized include:

  • Volkswagen Arteon 191 Registration;
  • Volkswagen Passat 151 Registration;
  • Approximately €1,000 in cash;
  • Quantities of cocaine, MDMA and herbal cannabis.

The two cars were seized under a new power of administrative seizure created by the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Act 2016.

Related Reads

18.10.19 Criminal Assets Bureau boss says 'mini-CAB' units across Ireland will 'dilute' the strength of the agency
17.10.19 CAB seizes car, Rolex watch and financial documents during searches in 3 counties

cab2 Cash seized during this morning's searches. Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí said this morning’s search operation is a “significant development in an on-going investigation targeting assets deriving from the proceeds of crime in the Waterford area”.

“This operation further indicates the effective operation of the Asset Profiler Programme whereby local gardaí can suggest likely local lower and mid-tier targets for consideration by the Criminal Assets Bureau.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie