EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EXPRESSWAY Fares on Bus Éireann’s Expressway service will increase by an average of 5%, with the change set to come into effect from 31 July.

Advertisement

2. #DEEPA DONAMANI The body of an Indian woman, who suffered a violent death in Cork last Friday night, is to be repatriated to her native country.

3.#TURKEY A father and son from Co Laois died in a fatal road traffic collision in Turkey yesterday afternoon, after a bus collided with a moped that the two were on, according to Turkish media.

4. #RTÉ Minister for media Catherine Martin said this afternoon that the number of TV licences issued in the second week of July continued to lull below the amount issued during the same period last year.

5. #VAT Two representative bodies for hairdressers and restauranteurs have called on the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath to retain the current VAT rate of 9% in a move they would say would help keep their businesses afloat.