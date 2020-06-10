This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 June, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,598 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Christina Hemsley
Image: Shutterstock/Christina Hemsley

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FUNDING: The Government has unveiled a €75 million package for childcare providers to help them to re-open and prevent them from charging higher fees to do so.

2. #KEVIN LUNNEY: Four men are to stand trial at the Special Criminal Court next year in relation to the attack and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

3. #RACISM: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the government may consider new laws around hate speech and an anti-racism public awareness campaign following Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

4. #PPE: The largest-ever consignment of Personal Protective Equipment ordered by Ireland has arrived at Shannon Airport after being delivered by the world’s largest plane.

5. #BAI: The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has rejected a complaint from former TD Maria Bailey over comments made about her during a panel discussion on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke last year.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

