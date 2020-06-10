The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FUNDING: The Government has unveiled a €75 million package for childcare providers to help them to re-open and prevent them from charging higher fees to do so.

2. #KEVIN LUNNEY: Four men are to stand trial at the Special Criminal Court next year in relation to the attack and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

3. #RACISM: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the government may consider new laws around hate speech and an anti-racism public awareness campaign following Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

4. #PPE: The largest-ever consignment of Personal Protective Equipment ordered by Ireland has arrived at Shannon Airport after being delivered by the world’s largest plane.

5. #BAI: The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has rejected a complaint from former TD Maria Bailey over comments made about her during a panel discussion on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke last year.

