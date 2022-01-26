#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CAMHS: Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the report into the care of more than 1,300 children who attended the HSE-run South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services  is a “damning indictment” of the service.

2. #ON TRIAL: Lisa Smith was interested in the “harsh end of Islam” and tried to justify suicide bombs, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

3. # ASHLING MURPHY: A man charged with the teacher’s murder has appeared in court for a second time.

4. #PAYPACKET: The Department of Health has confirmed that its Secretary General is now in receipt of his full salary including an €81,000 pay hike.

5. #CONVERSION THERAPY: France has a new law that bans conversion therapies and authorises jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

