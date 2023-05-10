EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day.

1. #PRICE CONTROLS The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has warned against introducing price controls on food, as the Government met with large retailers this afternoon.

Advertisement

2. #GAAGO Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he is concerned about the “growing, creeping paywalling” of access to viewing sports events but said that a reduction in the licence fee is not a measure being considered by the government.

3. #COURTS A man who abandoned his baby daughter at the side of a busy road to get revenge after the child’s mother went on a night out has been jailed for three years.

4. #CHASE A Garda is to face a criminal prosecution over his driving in relation to an incident in which three men were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí.

5. #KNEECAP A film about Irish language rap group Kneecap will be shown at the Cannes Film Market later this month.