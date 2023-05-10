Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day.
1. #PRICE CONTROLS The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has warned against introducing price controls on food, as the Government met with large retailers this afternoon.
2. #GAAGO Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he is concerned about the “growing, creeping paywalling” of access to viewing sports events but said that a reduction in the licence fee is not a measure being considered by the government.
3. #COURTS A man who abandoned his baby daughter at the side of a busy road to get revenge after the child’s mother went on a night out has been jailed for three years.
4. #CHASE A Garda is to face a criminal prosecution over his driving in relation to an incident in which three men were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí.
5. #KNEECAP A film about Irish language rap group Kneecap will be shown at the Cannes Film Market later this month.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site