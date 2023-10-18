Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GAZA: Searches are underway at the site of a hospital in Gaza following a strike that health authorities have said killed hundreds sheltering at the facility.
2. #BIDEN: US President Joe Biden has said it appears the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday appears to be a result of a “rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza”.
3. #ASHLING MURPHY: A lawyer for Jozef Puska, who is on trial accused of murdering Ashling Murphy, has suggested that the accused was trying to assist Ms Murphy and stop her bleeding when a jogger arrived at the scene.
4. #COURT: Defence counsel for an Irish celebrity accused of the defilement of a 16-year-old girl a decade ago has suggested to jurors that their deliberations should focus on when the woman told the truth about her age.
5. #STORM BABET: Members of the Defence Forces have been deployed to Midleton in Co Cork as extreme flooding following Storm Babet has made the town “impassable” this afternoon.
