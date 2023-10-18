Army deployed to Midleton after Cork town becomes 'impassable' due to extreme floods

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
MEMBERS OF THE Defence Forces have been deployed to Midleton in Co Cork as extreme flooding following Storm Babet has made the town “impassable” this afternoon.
A Status Orange Rain warning was in place for Cork and Kerry until 1pm this afternoon. A Status Yellow rain warning continues to be in place across the country.
Waterford was under a Status Orange warning until 4pm with another Status Orange warnings in place for Wexford and Wicklow from 2pm until 8pm.
Businesses and people’s homes have been flooded in Midleton, and in surrounding areas, as the Mayor of County Cork has said that the impact of the flooding today is “unprecedented”, in areas which are regularly hard hit when there is heavy rainfall in Ireland.
Firefighters and council workers have been wading through knee high water in the town in an effort to ensure that everyone is safe.
The County Council has requested that people avoid entering Midleton or travelling through it.
⚠️⚠️⚠️ Please avoid travel to Midleton if possible ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IVZfnMhjc6— Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 18, 2023
The Mayor, Councillor Frank O’Flynn, said that a months’ worth of rain has fallen in 24 hours.
“It is evidence, if any were needed, of our changing climate and the challenges it presents,” he said.
He added that areas in County Cork where flood defence schemes have been completed have fared better than others.
Councillor Danielle Twomey, who is local to the town, said “a lot of people are upset and struggling”.
She said toddlers are stuck in a local preschool, and put a call out for sandbags to be brought there to help out staff. Earlier today, she was travelling back and forth from a preschool helping children get home.
“I am on my third change of clothes, and people are still trapped in their houses,” she wrote online earlier today.
Crews are working hard in difficult conditions around the city to alleviate flooding.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) October 18, 2023
In an emergency dial 999/112 ☎️#StormBabet pic.twitter.com/j3cjr0f4Ea
Locals have voiced their fears about elderly residents people trapped in their homes due to flooding.
Elderly residents in Suncourt have been advised to stay upstairs until the Defence Forces arrive. The bottom floor of their homes are flooded.
A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said that personnel have been deployed to Midleton in response to a request from the local authority.
“The extent of the DF response will be based on continued requests from relevant Local Authorities.
“DF Transport and Engineer assets can assist with transporting people from affected areas,” they said.
Photos from Midleton show people travelling along a main town street which is now underwater in a small boat.
Back of Supervalu, Midleton and Maxol station in first photo.— Cllr. Liam Quaide (@LiamQuaide) October 18, 2023
Midleton Main St. in the second.
Climate change is here. Absolutely vital that we double down on mitigation & adaptation. pic.twitter.com/56JwlU1pBu
TD James O’Connor has welcomed the deployment, as he said that very substantial damage has been done to the town following the storm, and that more emergency service help is needed.
“I’m deeply concerned by the very significant damage caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Cork. I welcome the decision by the Defence Forces to provide emergency support after a request from Cork County Council due to severe flooding on Wednesday.
“Many roads in Midleton, Killeagh, Youghal and the surrounding areas are impassable due to the severe flood waters. It has badly affected many homes, businesses and community buildings and facilities.
“Very substantial damage has been done and I am calling for further emergency support from the Government to support the areas affected,” he said.
A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that they are aware that Midleton has become “impassable” due to flooding.
“Please avoid the town if possible and use an alternative route,” they said.
🚨Glanmire Update— Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 18, 2023
Cork City Council crews are on-site. Diversions in place.
Please continue to drive with caution.@CorkSafetyAlert #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/eSw03rhIwZ
Waterford City and County Council has said many roads in west Waterford are experiencing significant flooding, with flooding reported on N25 and N72.
Lismore, Tallow, Clashmore, Aglish, Ballyduff Upper and the adjoining hinterlands are experiencing continuing heavy rainfall, the council said.
The council warned that this is expected to lead to significant volumes of surface water run-off, coinciding with high tide on the River Blackwater at around 8pm this evening.
Waterford City and County Council ground crews and Waterford Fire Service are at multiple sites dealing with flooding issues.
The council said it “advises extreme caution, avoid all unnecessary journeys, avoid the areas if possible and if travelling please use an alternative route and allow extra time for journey as driving conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the course of the day”.
Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s customer service desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours, after which calls will be transferred to the council’s emergency services number.
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe today said that there is funding available to support businesses and homes affected by flooding.
“I have no doubt that whatever support is needed for people who have been affected by flooding will be made available by local authorities or directly from Government,” he said.
Storm Babet is the second named storm this season, and is also affecting the UK.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin and Mairead Maguire.
