EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #TAOISEACH: New Taoiseach Simon Harris has been accused of a being a “no show” in the Dáil on his first day on the job.

2. #JUNIORS: Harris has completed putting his new political front bench together after filling the remaining junior ministerial positions held by his party.

3. #MIGRATION: The European Parliament has voted to adopt all texts aiming to reform asylum policies, that charities have said would make it harder for refugees to seek protection.

4. #GAZA: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has said three of his sons and several of his grandchildren have been killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

5. #CLOSURE ORDERS: The Food Safety Authority issued 10 enforcement orders, including nine closure orders, to food businesses during the month of March.