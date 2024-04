NEW TAOISEACH SIMON Harris has been accused of a being a “no show” in the Dáil on his first day on the job.

Harris was elected as Taoiseach yesterday and concluded his Dáil speech by saying “let’s get to work”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald rounded those in the government benches today when the Dáil business schedule was being agreed.

She said it is “wholly unacceptable” that Leaders’ Questions, which is typically held at 12pm on a Wednesday, was not in the schedule today and hit out at Harris for not showing up.

McDonald said: “We have a lot of work to do, the Government has a lot of questions to answer, and yet the Taoiseach has not shown up – this is wholly unacceptable.”

She added: “That is an absolute disgrace.”

“We’ve shown up to do our job. We are here, we’ve shown in for work; where is the Taoiseach? He ought to be here taking questions and dealing with the issues that matter to the people,” she said.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she was disappointed that changes had been made to the Dáil schedule, stating that it was “unacceptable” that business of the day was not ordered properly.

She said it looked like “made-up business” was in the Dáil schedule over the next two days “when there’s so much important work to be done”.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Martin said the Business Committee, which decides the Dail schedule, had become a “facade”, while independent TD Mattie McGrath described this week’s running order as a “shambles” and an “absolute insult”.

Hello from Government Buildings. First full day in job and a busy one:

chaired a government meeting, appointed ministers of state, set up a new cabinet committee on disability & key calls with political leaders including the British Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/IwZUFNloh5 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 10, 2024

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton told the Dáil that Harris was unable to take Leaders’ Questions today as he has phone calls with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as as Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

He is also due to speak to leader Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cabinet also appointed the new minister of state jobs today.

Harris took to X to outline what he has been up to today, stating that he has a “busy day’.

Harris is due to travel to Brussels where he will meet with EU Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen before travelling to Warsaw where he will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Naughton said Harris will take Leaders’ Questions next week.

The Government won the vote on the proposed changes to the Dáil business.