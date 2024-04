NEW TAOISEACH SIMON Harris is set to fill the remaining junior ministerial roles when he chairs his first Cabinet meeting later at Government Buildings.

Harris formally became Taoiseach yesterday after a vote was passed in the Dáil by 88 votes to 69.

Hours after being appointed, he made several changes to a number of senior Cabinet positions and later he will fill the remaining vacancies for the three Minister of State, or junior ministerial, positions.

So far, Neale Richmond has switched roles and Emer Higgins has become junior minister at the Department of Enterprise.

You can follow along with the latest developments below:

Junior ministerial changes Some movement this morning has been confirmed. Neale Richmond is to leave his role as junior minister at the Department of Enterprise to become junior minister at the Department of Finance. This role within the Department of Finance was vacated by Jennifer Carrol MacNeill (who is now junior minister with special responsibility for EU Affairs). Meanwhile, Emer Higgins will fill the role Richmond has vacated and become junior minister at the Department of Enterprise. Remaining in place Harris has kept some continuity however regarding the ministerial positions held by his party of Fine Gael. Helen McEntee retained her position as Justice Minister after much speculation on her role, as Harris set out an ambition to refocus his party on “law and order”. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys also held on to their positions. Changes so far... Yesterday saw Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan being appointed to Simon Harris’ former role of Minister for Further Education. Peter Burke was also appointed as Minister for Enterprise, a position which was recently vacated by Simon Coveney. Hildegarde Naughton was also tasked with taking on the role of Minister of State for Special Education, after this role was left vacant when Josepha Madigan announced last month she was resigning from the position and would not contest the next election.

Advertisement