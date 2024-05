EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #TRINITY: The student encampment in Trinity College Dublin will come to an end after the Students Union and fellow protesters have accepted the terms by the college to divest from Israeli companies.

Advertisement

2. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: Dozens of asylum seekers are expected to be transferred from accommodation facilities in Citywest and Crooksling to other centres in the coming days.

3. #COLLISION: An infant has died following a fatal road traffic incident in Co Clare.

4. #RAFAH: Israel has bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion.

5. #SHOOTING: Three men who were arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in Drimnagh have been released without charge.