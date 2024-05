THREE MEN WHO were arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in Drimnagh have been released without charge.

At around 12.15am on Monday morning, gardaí received calls about shots being fired at Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

Upon arriving at the scene, gardaí discovered two vehicles – a black Mercedes Benz and a black Volkswagen Golf – which appeared to have been in a collision.

20-year-old Josh Itseli was then discovered with gunshot wounds.

Gardaí offered first aid and despite these attempts, Itseli was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men, two in their 20s and one a teenager, were arrested over the killing and detained at garda stations in the Dublin region.

However, they have since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

It’s believed that the incident was gang related, and gardaí recovered an AR-15 assault rifle which is may have been the murder weapon.

Gardaí have also appealed for information on the movements of an electric motorbike linked to the fatal shooting.

Investigators believe the black Talaria Sting motorbike was “used in connection with” the incident.

The motorbike has been seized by gardaí, who are trying to trace its owner.