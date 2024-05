THREE MEN REMAIN in garda detention over a fatal shooting in Drimnagh in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the shooting on the Knocknarea Road or for any information related to a black electric motorbike believed to have been used in connection with the incident.

A post-mortem has been completed on the body of the man who was fatally shot. However, the results are not being released for operational purposes, gardaí said in a media statement.

Three men were arrested as part of the investigation and are still detained at garda stations in the Dublin region under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

An incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are appealling for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and are looking for information about a black Talaria Sting electric motorbike.

The electric motorbike was seen in the vicinity of Dolphin Road, Crumlin Road and Davitt Road on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed a black Talaria Sting electric motorbike in the vicinity of Dolphin Road in recent days. The motorbike has been seized by investigating Gardaí, who are also seeking the rightful owner of the vehicle.

Gardaí are also appealing to any taxi drivers, public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and any motorists who observed pedestrians, or who may have been approached by pedestrians, on Davitt Road in the early hours of Monday morning, 6th May 2024.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Sundrive Road garda station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station. and say that “any information received will be dealt with in the strictest confidence”.