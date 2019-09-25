The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP: A transcript of US President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader one day after Democrats in Congress launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

2. #LUNNEY: The Garda Armed Support Unit will be stationed in Cavan from this coming Monday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed this morning.

3. #POITIN: Gardaí in Cork have seized a large quantity of illegal homemade alcohol which was being sold to rough sleepers in the city.

4. #ELECTION: Dublin City Council is to consider restricting the number of election posters used by candidates in future elections.

5. #DIRECT PROVISION: The Ombudsman Peter Tyndall wants increased powers to inspect the processing of asylum applications.