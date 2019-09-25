Ombudsman calls for greater powers to inspect asylum seeker process

Peter Tyndall has called for more powers to inspect the asylum seeker process.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall made the demand in his opening statement to the Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality.

In his opening statement, Tyndall said: “The core decisions on asylum applications are made by or on behalf of the Minister for Justice and Equality and are properly outside of my jurisdiction. However, I do not see the same case for the exclusion of the administrative process through which asylum applications are assessed.”

“I believe that my remit should be extended to include that process, and I respectfully ask for the committee’s support for this extension,” he told the committee.

Tyndall also said that asking asylum seekers, who may be suspicious of authority or have poor English, to complain about their experience in a “conventional” way might not be appropriate.

“The fundamental issue faced by residents is that the direct provision accommodation was only ever intended for short stays, while their applications for asylum were processed,” Tyndall also told TD and senators in his opening statement.

Tyndall also linked the issues facing asylum seekers in direct provision to the wider housing crisis

“The problem currently is being exacerbated by the shortage of affordable rented housing,” he said. “Even those with leave to remain are unable to find accommodation, thus reducing supply for new entrants.”

Since September 2018, the Department of Justice & Equality’s Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) has accommodated people in hotels and B&Bs due to capacity issues in Direct Provision centres.

There are now 1,200 people living in emergency set-ups around Ireland. The department has paid over €12 million to private business owners running hotels and B&Bs in that time.

With additional reporting by Cónal Thomas