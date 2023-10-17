500 dead in Israeli air strike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 47 minutes ago
THE GAZAN HEALTH Ministry has said at least 500 people have been killed in a hospital explosion it claims was caused by an Israeli air strike.
If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli air strike in five wars fought since 2008.
Photos from the al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and bodies scattered across the area.
The ministry in Hamas-run the Palestinian territory said at least 500 people had been killed.
An Israeli military spokesman would not immediately confirm its forces bombed the hospital.
“We will look into it … the strike happened just a short while ago, ” he said in a televised press briefing.
Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, has declared three days of mourning for victims, according to local media reports. Abbas also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast.
Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.
The ministry claimed “two hundred to 300″ people were killed in strikes on the yard of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza.
Shortly after, the ministry said the death toll was at least 500. “Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble,” it added.
Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there were still no details on the hospital deaths, adding: “We will get the details and update the public. I don’t know to say whether it was an Israeli air strike.”
The Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, Husam Zomlot, labelled the strike a “massacre”.
“Hundreds are killed in an Israeli strike on the Episcopal (Anglican) Church hospital (Al Ahli Arab Hospital) in [Gaza], there were hundreds of medical staff, patients and civilians taking refuge under Church protection,” Zomlot said on X, formerly Twitter, this evening.
In the south, continued strikes killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure on Tuesday in attacks it says are targeted at militants.
The media office of Gaza’s Hamas government described the attack as a “war crime”.
“The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes” because of other strikes, a statement said.
Around 3,500 people have now been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on 7 October.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, the majority gunned down by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
Includes reporting from © AFP 2023 and Press Association.
