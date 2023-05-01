Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 59 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.
How Britain is handling its new monarch
1. While the British public have been coming to terms with Charles the King, the British media has also been trying to adapt to the changing dynamic.
As Rónán Duffy writes, Charles was ‘fair game’ for a long time as prince but now the British media is in the curious position of attempting to appear respectful to the king after paying little respect to privacy over previous decades.
Overall, the coverage King Charles has received has been broadly in line with the deferential tone afforded his mother, but there are indications that certain sections of the media are not quite as convinced.
Maps published for new tax
2. Local authorities have published maps of areas where landowners will be subject to a new tax from next year that is aimed at increasing the use of land for housing.
The Residential Zoned Land Tax will target zoned, serviced residential development lands, including mixed-use lands, and be charged at a rate of 3% of the land’s market value annually.
Scammers
3. Fraudsters have been impersonating gardaí over email in an attempt to scam schools.
Some scammers have even gone as far as writing emails in Irish in attempts to trick gaelscoileanna.
Stillorgan robbery
4. A man who was arrested following an armed robbery of a shop in Dublin is to appear before the courts later today.
Gardaí said a lone male entered the premises wielding a knife Saturday, making away with a sum of cash.
Ten dead after armed attack at port
5. Ten people were killed in an armed attack in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port city and economic hub that is under a state of emergency due to rising drug violence.
Cornwall stabbings
6. A man died and seven others suffered stab wounds during a “serious altercation” in Cornwall in the UK.
Police said a 24-year-old man from the town of Bodmin had been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Invoices for Liz Truss
7. Former UK prime minister Liz Truss is contesting a bill from the UK Government relating to her use of a country house she had access to as foreign secretary.
Truss has been asked to pay about £12,000 ( €13,500) for costs incurred while she spent time at the Chevening estate, the Mail on Sunday reported.
The invoice covers the period last summer when she was preparing for her short-lived term as prime minister and is understood to have been received by Truss several weeks ago.
Dublin’s Leinster reign continues
8. Dublin were pushed all the way by Kildare as their campaign for a 13th Leinster senior football championship crown remains intact following a two-point semi-final win.
More than 30,000 people watched on at Croke Park to see the Dubs came from four points down to progress to the decider against Louth, with the misfiring champions only led for the first time in the 64th minute.
