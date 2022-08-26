The 8 at 8: Friday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Fined

1. One of the country’s biggest house builders is being pursued by a county council for a six-figure fine over one of its sites.

The fine is for a seven-acre site valued at €3.5 million that received planning approval for 147 homes less than a year ago.

War

2. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of nearly causing a “radiation disaster” after the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid because of fire damage.

Liverpool Shooting

3. The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have appealed to people to “do the right thing” and help find out “who took our baby away from us” as they paid tribute to her.

Living With Disabilities

4. Less than a fifth of children and teenagers with disabilities on the island of Ireland are getting their recommended daily exercise, a report has found.

Minimum Wage

5. A lower minimum wage for young workers is outdated, out of line with EU norms and potentially breaching employment equality legislation writes Dr Laura Bambrick.

Truth Social

6. Signs are growing that Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble, with just a modest following six months after launching.

Guilty

7. Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to sell a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for 40,000 US dollars (€40,094).

Weather

8. Today will start off cloudy in most areas although it will brighten from the west through the morning and afternoon with mainly clear conditions developing by evening.

Highest temperatures will reach 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the south, in mainly light northwesterly breezes.

Full forecast here.