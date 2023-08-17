Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. In our lead story this morning, Stephen McDermott outlines the reasons given by members of the public who told TDs that they would no longer pay their TV licence in the wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.
There were accusations of “toxicity”, calls for reform and questions around the value for money among the reasons cited by furious people who contacted their representatives.
The broadcaster has been mired in controversy over the summer after it emerged that it under-declared presenter Ryan Tubridy’s income by hundreds of thousands of euro in recent years.
2. Gardaí have defended their deployment to ATMs amid this week’s Bank of Ireland error.
An Garda Síochána said they received more than 40 calls over four hours on Tuesday night in relation to the rush on ATMs by customers.
However, justice spokespeople for Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil, Labour and the Social Democrats all told The Journal that they had concerns over how the issue was addressed by garda management.
3. Gardaí are “investigating all circumstances” following the discovery of a body of a man in Co Offaly yesterday afternoon.
The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was found at around 1.30pm in the Meadow Close area of Tullamore.
A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
4. Five villages were evacuated after a wildfire raged “out of control” on Spain’s holiday island of Tenerife yesterday.
The fire, which broke out on Tuesday night, was raging through a forested area with steep ravines in the northeastern part of the island, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.
5. A man was rushed to hospital after an assault took place on Talbot Street in Dublin city yesterday evening.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital after emergency services arrived, to be treated for injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
6. Housing charity the Peter McVerry Trust has contacted the Department of Housing to inform it of “potential financial issues” at the housing and homelessness charity.
In a statement, the Trust said it is experiencing acute cashflow pressures.
7. Leo Varadkar recently published a Lidl-inspired cost-of-living leaflet for his constituents outlining various measures by the government – but the document has been viewed as tone-deaf and out of touch by one parent.
Mum Margaret Lynch says parents don’t need to be told how expensive back-to school costs are.
“It’s also important to note that the measures on the leaflet are not any kind of bonus. They have been brought in as a bare minimum to help people cope through the most dire of circumstances,” Margaret wrote.
8. A new survey has found that two-thirds of suckler farmers are open to cutting their herd numbers.
The Irish Farmers Journal survey of almost 700 farmers found they would be interested in a reduction if a Government-funded scheme was on the table.
9. Germany’s government approved a draft law yesterday legalising the purchase and possession of cannabis for recreational use, with the health minister pushing back against criticism of the controversial plans.
The legislation would allow adults to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis and grow up to three plants for personal use.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site