LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.
Housing
1. In our main story this morning, Shane Raymond reports on how the debate over the causes of the 2008 crash in Ireland has recently reignited, partly due to comments made by the former chair of the Housing Agency, Conor Skehan.
Skeehan implied that an oversupply of housing “wrecked the Irish economy in 2008”, and that he saw the “attitudes” of that same issue again today, but experts have told The Journal this analysis is wrong, as the crisis was “caused by overvaluation, not oversupply”.
Fears of another crisis
2. On a similar theme, Ciarán Lynch, who chaired the Joint Committee of Inquiry into the Banking Crisis has noted parallels between the current situation and the run up to the 2008 crash.
He says home-owning parents need to accept a drop in their property values for their children to be able to afford to buy a home, further warning of grave knock-on consequences if the housing crisis was not managed.
Tax bands
3. Fine Gael is focusing on taxation ahead of the autumn budget, with hopes to increase the income tax standard rate band to move it towards €50,000.
In last year’s budget, the entry point for the higher tax band rate increased by €3,200, to €40,000, meaning a smaller proportion of income is now subject to the higher tax rate.
An option being considered is a further increase on the €40,000.
Stillorgan robbery
4. A man has been arrested following an armed robbery of a shop in Dublin.
Gardaí said a lone male entered the premises wielding a knife yesterday, making away with a sum of cash. They have since arrested a man in connection with the incident.
France protests
5. Thousands, including many undocumented migrants, marched in Paris and other French towns yesterday, protesting against planned changes to the immigration law and evictions from the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte.
Ryanair
6. Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary has said that the airline must cancel over 200 flights tomorrow because air traffic controllers in France are striking.
These cancellations are expected to impact 40,000 passengers who were either flying to France or through its airspace en route to another country.
Shelling
7. Heavy shelling has resulted in a number of Russian villages losing power, as Ukraine also hit a fuel depot in Crimea.
The attacks have been carried out throughout the weekend, while Russia has inflicted several casualties on the Ukrainian side.
Mick Lynch in Belfast
8. Trade unionist Mick Lynch has told a crowd of workers and activists in Belfast that the “ultra right” is causing division during the cost-of-living crisis, and it should be resisted.
He also praised unions across Northern Ireland that had taken industrial action in recent months, and called for the trade union movement to begin in every town and county, saying that people were “ready for change”.
The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said he has received a “tremendous” welcome as he met and marched with activists and trade unions through Belfast.
Clare shock Limerick
9. Clare hurler John Conlon put in one of the all-time great shifts on Saturday, acting as best man at his brother’s wedding in the afternoon before heading for the Gaelic Grounds and earning man-of-the-match honours against Limerick.
The Banner inflicted a first championship defeat on the three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners since 2019, with Conlon majestic at the back just hours after delivering his speech on an even bigger day for his brother, Pa, and his new sister-in-law, Elaine Carroll.
