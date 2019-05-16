80 new jobs on the way for Kildare following Irish tech company's expansion

IRISH TECH COMPANY OpenSky is set to create 80 new jobs following a €2.5 million investment in its Kildare operation.

The Irish owned company, which provides automated solutions including artificial intelligence and robotics to public sector bodies, made the announcement today.

In the past it has provided tech solutions to organisations including the HSE, the National Transport Authority, and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Staff numbers at the Naas headquarters will double by the end of 2021, the company said, with new roles including transformation consultants, software engineers, and sales and marketing executives.

Michael Cronin, Managing Director at OpenSky, said: “More and more public service agencies and government organisations realise how important it is for them to be able to boost productivity, deliver services and support citizens as directly and efficiently as possible.

“By transforming, they can not only streamline their own processes and optimise resources, but also enhance the citizen experience and create a digital government that works.

“In order to meet this increasing and evolving demand, we have invested in expanding our team and adding new services.”

Revenue has increased 30% year-on-year in Ireland and the company said it has plans to expand its operation further in markets outside of Ireland, including the UK and the US.

Minister of State for Trade and Employment Pat Breen said: “Innovation and digitisation are key to Ireland’s continued economic success and so I very much welcome OpenSky’s ambitious plans for expansion.

“I would like to congratulate them on their continued success and, of course, very much welcome the 80 high-end jobs that will be created,” he said.