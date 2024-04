MORE THAN 80% of people seeking asylum in the Republic are arriving here via the border with Northern Ireland, justice minister Helen McEntee has told the Oireachtas justice committee.

McEntee also told RTÉ radio’s News at One that patterns and trends in migration change over time, as increased mitigation measures and migration checks at various points of entry have been rolled out.

Amid concerns over how effective the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact might be in Ireland if this trend continues, McEntee said that the State will be “responding and reactive” as the flows of migration change.

She said that there is currently a higher level of people coming into Ireland to seek international protection via Northern Ireland.

McEntee said that changes to mitigation measures and migration checks at various points of entry, including increases to security checks at airports over the last year, have led to the current differences in patterns over the last year.

Some of the migration patterns impacted by the new measures include the flow of migration from other locations, as well as a decrease in the number of people arriving to the State without documents or who have already sought protection in another country.

McEntee believes the so-called EU Migration Pact will help to speed up all asylum processes. Alamy Alamy

McEntee said that the EU Migration Pact will decrease the length of time that people are waiting for applications to be processed and give a greater number of power to the State so that it can removed those with applications which have been denied more quickly.

The minister was also questioned this afternoon on the ratio of refused applications for international protection with the number of people who have been physically removed. Just under 7,300 people have been issued a rejected application for protection.

McEntee admitted that “under 100″ people have been physically removed, or deported, in that time. Questioned where the remainder of the 7,200 people are, the minister said that the majority of their applications are currently going through the appeals process.

On average, according to the Minister, 80% of decisions are upheld at the appeals process – meaning the Courts agree the rejection of the application for asylum.

She said she hopes the EU Migration Pact will allow for quicker processing, decision-making and appeals.

