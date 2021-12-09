#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 9 December 2021
8,000 still without power in wake of Storm Barra

Coastal areas including Cork, Kerry and Wexford are still dealing with faults.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 10:53 AM
49 minutes ago 1,055 Views 1 Comment
APPROXIMATELY EIGHT THOUSAND ESB customers remain without power this morning following Storm Barra. 

The company is continuing its repairs operation and has restored power to over 52,000 customers so far. 

Homes, farms and businesses across the country were left without power thanks to high winds.

Coastal areas including Cork, Kerry and Wexford are still dealing with faults, which the ESB said its crews are working “as fast as they safely can” to address. 

If you have an outage, you can check on ESB Network’s PowerCheck site when to expect your electricity to return.

Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

Meanwhile, Irish Water said that as of Wednesday evening precautionary Boil Water Notices were in effect at several locations. 

These include three in Kerry, one in Cork, one in Donegal and one in Wexford. 

These will be reviewed over the coming days with a view to lifting the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so, in consultation with the HSE.

In a statement, the group said water has now been restored “to the majority of customers who were without supply this morning” and it is expected that many of those still without water will see supply returning overnight.

Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

